It seems Jesus has delayed his rapture many times because Christians interceding for lukewarm people

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2025). A Christian sister says that Jesus delayed his September 23 & October 23 & December 21 rapture return many times because we real Christians have been interceding for the cowardly traitor Christians who betrayed us like family dogs. There are huge numbers of lukewarm adulterous Christians, who are worshipping idols & the rapture but not God, and many who do not want to give up their idols & sins and who are begging God to not come back yet because they are not ready. Fear of the rapture is temporary so they will drop away, sooner or later. They could care less if their real Christian brothers are going through assassination attempts & brinks of starvation, in order to defend them every day, because real Christians are considered less than cockroaches to them, just like Satan Lucifer considers them. It is only love for God that lasts even through the horrific assassination attempts and persecutions and ridicule by church donators every day. Likewise, without true self-sacrificial love of Jesus, you cannot suffer through the horrors of persecutions and microwave oven weapon cooking alive and flesh-eating bacteria bioweapon attacks and starvation attempts and demon spirit attacks to continue to warn the lukewarm Christians with brotherly love, who betrayed you like cockroaches and ran away to their churches to hunt for breeding mates desperately and to eat & dance & sing all day long, while you fast & pray & intercede for them without eating breakfast or lunch and cut your sleep to 4 hours and lose all your family because of love for genetically-unrelated total strangers. That takes God’s selfless love that puts cowardly traitor fake Christians’ welfare before your own survival and your own life’s needs. The selfless are getting more selfless and the selfish are getting more selfish. It is a parting of ways. This is why these “rapture idol worshipper idolaters,” who got scared by all the real Christians warning about the rapture and the 7-year Tribulation Age judgment, will not remain loyal to God & his flock & the 12 million children they are eating in their church food & the 6 billion humans they betrayed by their condoning silence & the millions of cowardly traitor fake Christians who betrayed them to avoid assassination attempts, because fear will not make you loyal to God. Only self-sacrificial love of Jesus & his priests “Bride of Christ” will keep you loyal to God through the horrors & terrors & persecutions & losses & assassination attempts & ridicules & starvation attempts. The fake Christianity’s heart that worships self, and genetic descendant idols, and reputations, and all their own young rich ruler’s possessions, and comfort, and safety, and laziness, and fear, and cowardice, and traitor mentalities towards their own Christian brothers or Apostle Paul or Jeremiah or Joseph, and fake “love & light” of a post-1960s fake god Sananda Jesus, will not remain faithful to Jesus, but they will drop away when they forget about the rapture warnings and when society & the television news seems to go back to normal. Only Jesus’ self-sacrificial love will keep you diligently awake waiting for Jesus’ & the Groom’s return through all the sufferings & losses & nightmarish lives every day & attacks & families controlled to try to kill you just as Jesus promised will happen if you follow him.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine