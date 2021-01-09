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Do not take the vaccination covid 19 - Non fate la vaccinazione covid 19: Bell's Palsy - Paralisi di Bell
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258 views • January 09, 2021
31/12/2020
Testimonianza di una donna americana, Khalilah Michell che afferma di essere un'infermiera specializzata di Nasville nel Tennesse, il cui lato sinistro del volto si è completamente paralizzato (paralisi facciale di Bell) dopo 3 giorni dalla vaccinazione.
Chiaramente per alcuni canali di informazione questa donna non esiste, non risulta essere stata vaccinata e se anche fosse non esiste correlazione tra vaccinazione e paralisi di Bell.
A voi sembra che questa donna stia mentendo?
Fonte video orginale in inglese, canale youtube: Robert L. Carpenter II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZOiS6XqcNo6IdbAjsTaFw
12/31/2020
Testimony of an American woman, Khalilah Michell who claims to be a specialist nurse from Nasville, Tennesse, whose left side of her face was completely paralyzed (Bell's palsy) after 3 days of vaccination.
Clearly for some information channels this woman does not exist, she does not appear to have been vaccinated and even if she was, there is no correlation between vaccination and Bell's palsy.
Do you think this woman is lying?
Original video source in English, youtube channel: Robert L. Carpenter II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZOiS6XqcNo6IdbAjsTaFw
Testimonianza di una donna americana, Khalilah Michell che afferma di essere un'infermiera specializzata di Nasville nel Tennesse, il cui lato sinistro del volto si è completamente paralizzato (paralisi facciale di Bell) dopo 3 giorni dalla vaccinazione.
Chiaramente per alcuni canali di informazione questa donna non esiste, non risulta essere stata vaccinata e se anche fosse non esiste correlazione tra vaccinazione e paralisi di Bell.
A voi sembra che questa donna stia mentendo?
Fonte video orginale in inglese, canale youtube: Robert L. Carpenter II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZOiS6XqcNo6IdbAjsTaFw
12/31/2020
Testimony of an American woman, Khalilah Michell who claims to be a specialist nurse from Nasville, Tennesse, whose left side of her face was completely paralyzed (Bell's palsy) after 3 days of vaccination.
Clearly for some information channels this woman does not exist, she does not appear to have been vaccinated and even if she was, there is no correlation between vaccination and Bell's palsy.
Do you think this woman is lying?
Original video source in English, youtube channel: Robert L. Carpenter II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZOiS6XqcNo6IdbAjsTaFw
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