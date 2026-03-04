The High-Risk Gamble of Regime Change in Iran, an interview with Alex Christoforou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Iran isn’t Syria. Different geography. Larger population. Hardened infrastructure. Underground systems. Mountainous terrain. Any ground operation risks becoming a quagmire—fast. Regime change may sound simple in headlines, but history shows invasions rarely go as planned. High stakes. High resistance. High cost.
#MiddleEastConflict #MilitaryStrategy #IranCrisis #Geopolitics #WarAnalysis #GlobalSecurity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
6:37End Screen