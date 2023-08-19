Create New Account
InfoWars - 4th Indictment of Trump Destroys the First Amendment, Warns Robert Barnes - 8-18-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
336 Subscribers
71 views
Published 21 hours ago

Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the 4th Trump indictment is destroying constitutional rights for all Americans.

infowarsrobert barnes1sta1st amendment 4th indictmentfirst amdmt1st amdmt

