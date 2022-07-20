Plowing Ukrainian Positions with Accuracy, in the Maryinka area. - 072022

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Plowing Ukrainian positions in the Maryinka area. We can note the good accuracy of strikes - almost everything arrives precisely on the fortification.
Marinki district, Donetsk People's Republic.
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The strike of the 107th Infantry Regiment of the Armed Forces of the DPR on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.