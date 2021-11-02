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Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden Satanic 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
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97 views • November 02, 2021
Where is the Source of Evil?
- 'Your work is a great gift to mankind.'
- 'I dont know if he is right historically about everything. I’ve heard some decent challenges but that’s not really relevant. What is relevant is that he THINKS and is working towards solving this mystery. Absolutely brilliant work. If the Nobel peace prize wasn’t a cabal bad joke and really was for outstanding breaking of ground he would deserve one.'
- 'Congratulations Dear Wim, even though the story gets weirder and weirder, at the same time it is getting more and more comprehensive. Amazing piece of work. As always ??. For me you are one big prophet of our real history. Thank you ?? very much. May you be blessed by all good spirits and carry on with your Revelation.'
9,415 views Nov 1, 2021
godgevlamste - 50K subscribers
https://youtu.be/g1NAS05gs-g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6lgiL6jwAyVUTTjbzy5NRA
- 'Your work is a great gift to mankind.'
- 'I dont know if he is right historically about everything. I’ve heard some decent challenges but that’s not really relevant. What is relevant is that he THINKS and is working towards solving this mystery. Absolutely brilliant work. If the Nobel peace prize wasn’t a cabal bad joke and really was for outstanding breaking of ground he would deserve one.'
- 'Congratulations Dear Wim, even though the story gets weirder and weirder, at the same time it is getting more and more comprehensive. Amazing piece of work. As always ??. For me you are one big prophet of our real history. Thank you ?? very much. May you be blessed by all good spirits and carry on with your Revelation.'
9,415 views Nov 1, 2021
godgevlamste - 50K subscribers
https://youtu.be/g1NAS05gs-g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6lgiL6jwAyVUTTjbzy5NRA
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