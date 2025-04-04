Is virtue signaling tearing us apart? Social media trends, like white women vowing to shun white men, signal more than just moral flexing. They hint at a loneliness epidemic sweeping America and the West. Virtue signaling, defined as publicly showcasing moral superiority for clout, might be a psyop fueling division. The DSM-5 links self-hatred, including racial or gender rejection, to disorders like depression, worsening mental health for individuals and families. Stats show singlehood rising — 45% of white women aged 25-34 are unmarried, compared to 38% of white men and 50% of non-white men. This trend shrinks dating pools, amplifying isolation. Experts warn of a hidden agenda: lonely, angry people are easier to manipulate. “It’s a vulnerability exploit,” says psychologist Dr. Jean Twenge. Could this be intentional?

