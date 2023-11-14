Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
To be killed Downy CA ( and all across the USA )
channel image
Amanie K9
0 Subscribers
98 views
Published 20 hours ago

Lucky to be killed downy CA 
CA is the second highest kill state some 26000 innocent dogs get killed every year. TX is the worst with 35,000 yet the “shelters” there rake in OBSCENE a amounts of taxpayer money. LA DACC Marcia mayeda makes more than POTUS her yearly salary / benefits exceed 450,000 absolute fraud and corruption 

Keywords
corruptionmurderfraudkillinganimal welfaretaxpayer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket