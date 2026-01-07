NWO: Rosa Koire exposes United Nations Agenda 2030 (2012) (2) (see link in description box)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



In 2012, the late Rosa Koire exposed the dangers of the Vatican’s United Nations’ Agenda 2030 goals and its control over you.





Ms. Koire exposed the horrible dangers and consequences of enforcing United Nations Agenda 2030. Unfortunately, Ms. Koire is no longer with us as she passed away a few years ago but her work and study on UN Agenda 2030 is remarkable.





