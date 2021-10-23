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LA PALMA IS SMALL IN VOLCANO COMPARISON
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180 views • October 23, 2021
This is a short compilation video of how the La Palma is Small in Volcano Comparison to other global Volcano disasters. #LaPalma #LaPalmaVolcano #LaPalmaEruption #volcano
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