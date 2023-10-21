2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 128

“Watch out that no one deceives you.” ~ Matthew 24:4 What exactly is going on in the world? Do we really know? We have a plethora of distractions and events that would rival the greatest illusionist in history or alive today. Slight of hand, misdirection, all tools of the illusionist AND the global predators.

As closely as we keep our eyes on what is going on in the world, and try to stay up with all our sources, it still makes us, it makes me, look at ever event, then ask the question, “what are ‘they’ distracting from seeing.”

As soon as I heard about the Hamas attack on Israel, after I asked myself how in the hell could this even happen, my next thought was, why and what is going on now or what is about to happen? Nothing happens by accident or is isolated anymore. It’s always connected to something else and the “owners” are devious in orchestrating events to accomplish their goals.

So we have to look at what is happening on the surface and then look very deep at what they don’t want us to see. This week we’ll examine all these things and do it from the perspective of, “are we in the end times?” Should we be looking for an Anti-christ to appear. We don’t know for sure, but let’s talk about it and see what comes up.