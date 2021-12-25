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"The time that he shall be known to you grows close"
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48 views • December 25, 2021
As they came 2,000 years ago, the heavenly hosts gather to bring us good news. "We have come but for one purpose, to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah." Listen to the words of angels, the spiritual messengers the Messiah asked the Father to send to prepare a way. They come with a message that will be of great joy to all the world.
Please forgive the quality of the sound and video illustration. But know that the audio is real!
To learn more about this, see https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
Would you like to join in Association with the angels "one with more love in his eyes than anyone" Ray had ever seen asked the Father to send? "We have come but for one purpose, and that is to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah." See how – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Please forgive the quality of the sound and video illustration. But know that the audio is real!
To learn more about this, see https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
Would you like to join in Association with the angels "one with more love in his eyes than anyone" Ray had ever seen asked the Father to send? "We have come but for one purpose, and that is to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah." See how – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
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