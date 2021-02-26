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he New World Order, Great Reset, Global Plandemic Band Camp!
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724 views • February 26, 2021
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event
Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/
Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
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Connect with us on social media:
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The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
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FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
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INTRO VID: When you're Bill Gates (Rap): https://youtu.be/dSjPV6MszEg
Stinky Little Toes - Episode 7 | Bitcoin and Friends: https://youtu.be/3X9NufijmZg
Norm MacDonald Germany Bit on Letterman: https://youtu.be/uXdtafGdIVM
Klaus pronounces it “Covaid”: https://youtu.be/HRLw6trwXco
Borat War on Terror Clip: https://youtu.be/amFRTRMBk1A
Dan Dicks Canadian Tire Clip: https://youtu.be/8TU92QvWNDc
This is all by Design (Nazi Germany Comparison): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NTvCd9rHxI
Back at school | Pandemic continues, but life goes on at Wenatchee and Eastmont highs: https://www.wenatcheeworld.com/news/coronavirus/back-at-school-pandemic-continues-but-life-goes-on-at-wenatchee-and-eastmont-highs/article_b9d7ae06-762e-11eb-abef-bbb60008f62a.html
“But if you homeschool, your kids will be socially deprived!”: https://twitter.com/PetiteNicoco/status/1364976971948654593
Israel offering Free Pizza with Covaids Jab - WEF: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1362446788649766912
Girl Being Defensive: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1364673674297692166
International travelers are walking out of Mississauga's Pearson Airport and ignoring quarantine rules: https://www.insauga.com/international-travelers-are-walking-out-of-mississaugas-pearson-airport-ignoring-quarantine-rules
Entire Federal Reserve payment system CRASHES due to 'operational error' freezing $3 trillion in daily transactions including paychecks, tax refunds and bill payments: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9296385/Entire-Federal-Reserve-payment-CRASHES.html
Bitcoin surges back above $51,000 after Square's $170 million investment, Cathie Wood's positive comments: https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/bitcoin-surges-back-above-51-000-after-square-s-170-million-investment-cathie-wood-s-positive-comments
Bitcoin 1 Billion btc to portfolios;
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-25/investors-could-add-up-to-1-of-bitcoin-to-mix-jpmorgan-says
Doug Casey Civilizational Collapse:
https://youtu.be/nHGfyVq0Hrg
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event
Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/
Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: When you're Bill Gates (Rap): https://youtu.be/dSjPV6MszEg
Stinky Little Toes - Episode 7 | Bitcoin and Friends: https://youtu.be/3X9NufijmZg
Norm MacDonald Germany Bit on Letterman: https://youtu.be/uXdtafGdIVM
Klaus pronounces it “Covaid”: https://youtu.be/HRLw6trwXco
Borat War on Terror Clip: https://youtu.be/amFRTRMBk1A
Dan Dicks Canadian Tire Clip: https://youtu.be/8TU92QvWNDc
This is all by Design (Nazi Germany Comparison): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NTvCd9rHxI
Back at school | Pandemic continues, but life goes on at Wenatchee and Eastmont highs: https://www.wenatcheeworld.com/news/coronavirus/back-at-school-pandemic-continues-but-life-goes-on-at-wenatchee-and-eastmont-highs/article_b9d7ae06-762e-11eb-abef-bbb60008f62a.html
“But if you homeschool, your kids will be socially deprived!”: https://twitter.com/PetiteNicoco/status/1364976971948654593
Israel offering Free Pizza with Covaids Jab - WEF: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1362446788649766912
Girl Being Defensive: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1364673674297692166
International travelers are walking out of Mississauga's Pearson Airport and ignoring quarantine rules: https://www.insauga.com/international-travelers-are-walking-out-of-mississaugas-pearson-airport-ignoring-quarantine-rules
Entire Federal Reserve payment system CRASHES due to 'operational error' freezing $3 trillion in daily transactions including paychecks, tax refunds and bill payments: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9296385/Entire-Federal-Reserve-payment-CRASHES.html
Bitcoin surges back above $51,000 after Square's $170 million investment, Cathie Wood's positive comments: https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/bitcoin-surges-back-above-51-000-after-square-s-170-million-investment-cathie-wood-s-positive-comments
Bitcoin 1 Billion btc to portfolios;
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-25/investors-could-add-up-to-1-of-bitcoin-to-mix-jpmorgan-says
Doug Casey Civilizational Collapse:
https://youtu.be/nHGfyVq0Hrg
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