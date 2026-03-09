BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Spanberger Triples Her Pay - Seattle Drug Use - Change Coming To Cuba
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
27 views • 1 day ago

Virginia Democrats talk affordability — and vote to nearly triple their own pay


Move comes after Gov. Spanberger centered campaign on 'affordability'

By Charles Creitz Fox News


The Virginia State Senate and its Democratic majority may have voted to nearly triple their pay if a provision inserted into their final budget survives the House reconciliation process and reaches Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s desk.


The development comes as Spanberger has centered her campaign on "affordability," with Richmond Democrats echoing that they are working to improve their constituents’ personal finances.


Virginia’s legislature itself was founded as a part-time, gentleman’s chamber, where lawmakers would return to their day jobs when Richmond wasn’t holding session.


https://www.foxnews.com/politics/virginia-dems-talk-affordability-vote-nearly-triple-pay



Seattle leaders slammed for police order to stop prosecuting drug users


Internal police email sparks backlash over drug diversion as mayor denies policy change


Seattle’s new mayor is facing growing scrutiny over her approach to public safety after an internal police email outlined how most drug possession and public use cases are being directed toward diversion rather than prosecution — prompting backlash from critics who say the approach sends the wrong message as open drug use remains visible across the city.


https://www.foxnews.com/us/seattle-leaders-slammed-police-order-stop-prosecuting-drug-users



Millions Left Without Power After Major Blackout Hits Cuba's Western Region


A blackout has left millions of people without power in Havana and the rest of western Cuba in the latest outage on an island struggling with dwindling oil reserves and a crumbling electric grid.


https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ap-cb-cuba-power-outage-havana_n_69a98d77e4b0f63afa554420



Cubans take to streets amidst blackouts, shortages, U.S. threats and increased repression


Ongoing power outages, which began on Wednesday, have triggered protests in the Cuban cities of Havana and Matanzas. Videos shared on social media show Cubans on the streets banging pots and pans in the darkness to demonstrate their frustration with the current situation.


This form of protest, which has often occurred as a direct response to a power cut, has been used on various occasions in the last few years as the economic situation on the island has deteriorated.


The current sanctions-induced crisis, caused by a U.S. blockade of oil imports to the island, is worsening; the healthcare and education systems are gradually crumbling as poverty and crime increase.


https://latinamericareports.com/cubans-take-to-streets-amidst-blackouts-shortages-u-s-threats-and-increased-repression/13792/



Trump: Cuba ‘is gonna fall pretty soon … they want to make a deal’


President Trump claimed Friday that the Communist dictatorship on the island of Cuba is on its last legs.


“Cuba is gonna fall pretty soon, by the way, unrelated, but Cuba is gonna fall too,” the president told CNN host Dana Bash in a phone interview.


“They want to make a deal so badly. They want to make a deal, and so I’m going to put [Secretary of State] Marco [Rubio] over there and we’ll see how that works out. We’re really focused on this one [Iran] right now. We’ve got plenty of time, but Cuba’s ready — after 50 years.


https://nypost.com/2026/03/06/us-news/trump-cuba-is-gonna-fall-pretty-soon-they-want-to-make-a-deal/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
