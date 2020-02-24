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Brilliant - applies to every BAR Attorney Governing Body, Unconstitutional Judicial Oversight - Fox Watching the Hen House
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46 views • February 24, 2020
Respectfully stated; Each of you swore an oath to uphold the constitution, and if you don’t understand the provisions you swore to uphold, then you are not fit for office. A high-school student can understand what is an office of trust, and continued feigned ignorance evidences treason to the constitution.
I believe many will find this helpful to aid an understanding of what is going on in American today.
Links for sharing this information:
1 – Main Video: https://tinyurl.com/ro5s8zx
2 – This Article: https://tinyurl.com/rqyuhx9
3 – Audio intro. on supporting evidence,178-page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/qma26yb
4 – Audio intro. to 178 Page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/t58m6x8
5 – 178-page document of Evidence of the claims made herein: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
6 – Explaining Highlights of above Document (1hr 52mins): Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
7 – Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
First amendment rights: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Notice to Principal is Notice to Agent, Notice to Agent is Notice to Principal, Applicable to all Successors, Assigns, and Agents: Silence, when there is a moral or legal Duty to respond, constitutes Agreement. This research has been made public in the interests of defending and protecting the American people, all people. This and other documents have been made public to expose so called “Government” RICO and crimes against humanity.
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Original Video Notes:
WETHEPEOPLEv50 dotcom
79 subscribers
Respectfully stated; Each of you swore an oath to uphold the constitution, and if you don’t understand the provisions you swore to uphold, then you are not fit for office. A high-school student can understand what is an office of trust, and continued feigned ignorance evidences treason to the constitution.
Beyond prohibited offices, any agency created outside these Houses for the purpose of judicial oversight is to forsake the constitution and your duties as representatives. I challenge you to ask my why! I SAY AGAIN…
Beyond prohibited offices, any agency created outside these Houses for the purpose of judicial oversight is to forsake the constitution and your duties as representatives. I challenge you to ask my why! I SAY AGAIN…
I believe many will find this helpful to aid an understanding of what is going on in American today.
Links for sharing this information:
1 – Main Video: https://tinyurl.com/ro5s8zx
2 – This Article: https://tinyurl.com/rqyuhx9
3 – Audio intro. on supporting evidence,178-page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/qma26yb
4 – Audio intro. to 178 Page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/t58m6x8
5 – 178-page document of Evidence of the claims made herein: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
6 – Explaining Highlights of above Document (1hr 52mins): Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
7 – Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
First amendment rights: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Notice to Principal is Notice to Agent, Notice to Agent is Notice to Principal, Applicable to all Successors, Assigns, and Agents: Silence, when there is a moral or legal Duty to respond, constitutes Agreement. This research has been made public in the interests of defending and protecting the American people, all people. This and other documents have been made public to expose so called “Government” RICO and crimes against humanity.
##
Original Video Notes:
WETHEPEOPLEv50 dotcom
79 subscribers
Respectfully stated; Each of you swore an oath to uphold the constitution, and if you don’t understand the provisions you swore to uphold, then you are not fit for office. A high-school student can understand what is an office of trust, and continued feigned ignorance evidences treason to the constitution.
Beyond prohibited offices, any agency created outside these Houses for the purpose of judicial oversight is to forsake the constitution and your duties as representatives. I challenge you to ask my why! I SAY AGAIN…
Beyond prohibited offices, any agency created outside these Houses for the purpose of judicial oversight is to forsake the constitution and your duties as representatives. I challenge you to ask my why! I SAY AGAIN…
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