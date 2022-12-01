Story Time

i love you all



i just have not met your body yet

i know your soul, that beauty in control

and ima telllllin uuuu

i get loopy when im tired

but its intense.

so ty for the late nt

tonights screen shot

knocked me hard.

sorry you had to hear it from me?

no folks. obidientiae domini

Mark 5:36





Amen

URLlbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.5E9CABC2-E5DF-472B-AD87-40FCC30F6EA2#4