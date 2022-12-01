Story Time

i love you all
i just have not met your body yet
i know your soul, that beauty in control
and ima telllllin uuuu
i get loopy when im tired
but its intense.
so ty for the late nt
tonights screen shot
knocked me hard.
sorry you had to hear it from me?
no folks. obidientiae domini
Mark 5:36
Amen
