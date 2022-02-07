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Why Can One See This Strange Object on All Ancient Artifacts?
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94 views • February 07, 2022
It may be fake but what the hell is this? Is it a magical device, hidden by the science? Or, is it an allegorical symbol, a metaphor?
Doesn't it represent a lock of some kind? Why is it depicted with a symbol of pineal gland?
Are the creatures our overlords? Have they locked our pineals or they just symbolize telepathic communication between themselves?
Doesn't it represent a lock of some kind? Why is it depicted with a symbol of pineal gland?
Are the creatures our overlords? Have they locked our pineals or they just symbolize telepathic communication between themselves?
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