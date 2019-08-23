© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical Genocide Hidden Mass Murder in China's Organ Transplant Industry
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • August 23, 2019
Medical Genocide: Hidden Mass Murder in China's Organ Transplant Industry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PrBwDoQVzA
5 March 2017
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Palm oil, Rx drugs, chemicals destroy peoples organs people are
being murdered to harvest their organs so the Medical industry
can make killer profits off the scam.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PrBwDoQVzA
5 March 2017
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Palm oil, Rx drugs, chemicals destroy peoples organs people are
being murdered to harvest their organs so the Medical industry
can make killer profits off the scam.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.