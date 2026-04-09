Project Odin Explained: Starlink, Military EBS & The Global Broadcast Theory

John Michael Chambers discusses the controversial concept of Project Odin. Project Odin is believed to be linked to the Emergency Broadcast System (EBS)—a system originally designed for public safety alerts but, in this narrative, portrayed as a tool for worldwide coordinated messaging during a major global event.





Chambers connects this idea to Starlink, suggesting that its satellite network could act as a decentralized, global infrastructure capable of delivering emergency broadcasts across all devices.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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