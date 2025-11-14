(25.) Super Soldier Talk - Jimmy Paine – Jeepers Creepers Part 1

Today, former MIB agent Jimmy Paine recounts his harrowing encounter with the Creeper in 1972—a chilling tale that later inspired the 2001 horror film Jeepers Creepers. According to Paine, the entity first breached our reality when the SAGE radar tower at Thomasville Air Force Station in Alabama opened a portal into the Bermuda Triangle on December 5, 1945. That same portal was implicated in the disappearance of Flight 19—a U.S. Navy training flight of five Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo bombers—over the Triangle. All 14 aviators aboard Flight 19 were lost, as were the 13 crew members of a Martin PBM Mariner dispatched from Naval Air Station Banana River to search for them.





The Creeper—a time-traveling creature—is said to have claimed some 600 lives during its rampage. After that initial incursion, it lay dormant in the limestone caverns beneath central Florida until it was reawakened in 1972.





The film features the abandoned St. James Church, located at 3602 SW 110th Avenue between Dunnellon and Ocala, Florida, where the Creeper stored its victims. In a twist worthy of the creature itself, the church really did burn down years later—cementing what many call a “Mandela effect” around these events.





The MIB file was redacted and became Jeepers Creepers, directed by Victor Salva and produced by American Zoetrope, with Francis Ford Coppola as executive producer. The film was released by United Artists and MGM Distribution Co. on August 31, 2001.





Also joining is, Nikki Jacobs, a psychic medium, who is also an ET abductee, a contactee, a surrogate mother of numerous hybrid children; who was once a forced participant in SSP as a pilot; & due to specific ufology knowledge, Nikki became a targeted individual. She is an experiencer of a plethora of paranormal on a regular basis including where, in astral, she traveled with a friend through a portal then through 7 vortexes into another galaxy; she has done various energy works; & has worked with other psychics, energy workers & astral protectors, both individually & on teams; & has experienced extensive use of higher consciousness work. Nikki has some cryptid experiences; was on a ufology team; & has extensive experiences with Spirits, Angels, Hierarchies, & the Fae.





Jimmy claims to have served aboard a starship known as the Enterprise, a Vulcan-built starship crafted in the 1960s. His experiences aboard this ship are said to have inspired elements of the 1989 film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, in the search for God.





As a Super Soldier, Jimmy Paine, known as "Captain Dallas," for his distinguished service within the secret space program, spanning from 1959 to 1996. Over these years, Dallas undertook numerous highly classified missions, serving as a shuttlecraft pilot for the Tall White warriors at the legendary Area 51 and venturing into uncharted territories of time travel alongside the Montauk Boys at Camp Hero. His work also included service with the Weyland Corporation, where he encountered a xenomorph on LV-426, the real-life inspiration for the infamous creature in Aliens.





Dallas’s career took him across planets and moons, from Mars to Titan and Earth’s own Moon. On Mars in 1974, he and Duncan O’finoian came upon the enigmatic broken statue of a colossal humanoid face, a haunting reminder of civilizations past. During another mission, he encountered the so-called "Tommy Knockers," formidable muscular Tall Greys lurking in Martian caves.





On Titan, Dallas served at an extensive underground base, where he faced a creature ominously referred to as “IT”—a monster reminiscent of the Montauk experiments, a fierce Bigfoot-like being that grew stronger with each attack.





Dallas’s achievements also extend to covert missions from Vandenberg Air Force Base, including the legendary Apollo 20 mission. Accompanied by William Rutledge, he encountered EB Mona Lisa, an Oriental-featured humanoid, a testament to the truth behind the Apollo 20 footage on YouTube, which he asserts is genuine.





Original Record Date: May 17, 2025





