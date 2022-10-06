Dr. Jane Ruby Show: The Murder Trials Begin

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane starts the list for prosecution: in addition to the usual suspects that have become household names like Fauci & Wallensky, there are many who can be named and groups of people who will be indicted and Dr. Jane reviews her list as a foundation for a 2 part interview with ProsecuteNow.io leader, Stanford Graham who shares one such prosecution…the plan to try the godfather of spike protein gain of function, UNC researcher, Ralph Baric who made sure his tweaked spike protein made people suffer and choke to death. This is the beginning of the end for the conspirators. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.