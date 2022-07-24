Sehnsucht nach dem lieben Himmelsvater (Kreativ-Karaoke). All music on earth should be played for God only! (German language)

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Sehnsucht nach dem lieben Himmelsvater (mit Lyrics zum Mitsingen). Karaoke-Aufnahme mit neuem Text zur Melodie "Sehnsucht (Das Lied der Taiga)" von Alexandra. Playback gekauft bei www.playbackfinder.de:
https://www.playbackfinder.de/sehnsucht-das-lied-der-taiga-alexandra-76374.html
Kein Urheberrechtsanspruch auf die Musik