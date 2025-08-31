Scott Ritter: US & EU war hawks sacrificing Ukraine to block peace with Russia

Western warmongers are desperate to thwart Donald Trump’s efforts to improve ties with Russia, says ex-US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter.

As part of their political game, they are prepared to literally sacrifice Ukraine, wiping out its “genetic pool.” Soon, 18-year-old kids will be thrown to the front lines — and that could mean the end of Ukraine as a nation.

“Soon they'll be sending 18-year-olds to the front line. And when they do that, that's it. Ukraine's finished... because you'll have a bunch of women and you won't have any men left,” he says.