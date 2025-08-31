© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter: US & EU war hawks sacrificing Ukraine to block peace with Russia
Western warmongers are desperate to thwart Donald Trump’s efforts to improve ties with Russia, says ex-US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter.
As part of their political game, they are prepared to literally sacrifice Ukraine, wiping out its “genetic pool.” Soon, 18-year-old kids will be thrown to the front lines — and that could mean the end of Ukraine as a nation.
“Soon they'll be sending 18-year-olds to the front line. And when they do that, that's it. Ukraine's finished... because you'll have a bunch of women and you won't have any men left,” he says.