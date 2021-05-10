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Why Blacks Riot
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97 views • May 10, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance points out that police shootings are only a pretext for rioting. Any gathering of blacks — for any reason — is a potential riot, and black riots are always dangerous for whites. Blacks riots are an expression of hatred for whites, and riots are cover for looting. Blacks will continue to riot for as long as the political and media classes continue to blame whites for black failure.
First posted to YouTube on September 30, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on September 30, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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