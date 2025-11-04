Top German Journalist Naomi Seibt Joins Alex Jones In-Studio

------------------

The Second Seal is about to unfold as foretold to John the Evangelist in the Book of Revelation. It will start in Europe.

Your banking system will be the cause and Germany, once again, will be involved in this tragedy as it was on the last two occasions.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/05/16/second-seal-world-war-3

-------------

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/02/19/the-beast-with-the-ten-horns-is-the-european-union





