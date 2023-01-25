https://gettr.com/post/p2669wa52e5

1/23/2023【GETTR COIN Pilot Launch】The traditional social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter can no longer meet the needs of the contemporary society, and they are even endangering democracy, freedom, and rule of law; the GETTR Coin makes it possible to "earn coins either from GETTR or from other users who find your content valuable, through engagement between GETTR users, and other activities with the GETTR platform," while changing the model of social media platform’s interactions; how to make social media the most advanced force of human civilization is a question that all of humanity is exploring.

#GETTRCoin #YouTube #Twitter #socialmedia #democracyfreedomruleoflaw





1/23/2023 【盖特币全球特邀上线】油管、推特等传统社交媒体已经不能满足当代社会的需要，他们甚至在危害民主、自由和法治；盖特币使得 ”使用即金钱”成为可能，改变了现有的社交媒体依赖广告赚钱的模式；如何使社交媒体成为人类文明的最先进的力量，是全人类都在探索的一个问题

#盖特币 #油管 #推特 #社交媒体 #民主自由法治







