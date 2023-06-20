How Hormones Affect Brain Health

Do you
have difficulty concentrating, remembering peoples’ names, brain fog, mental
confusion, or just feel depressed?
In this podcast, Dr. Hotze helps us understand how hormones can have a direct effect on our brain function. Learn about the role each individual hormone plays in the process including thyroid, testosterone, and progesterone.
Good brain health starts with good hormonal health and balance. Be educated about your body and how to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle.
To receive a FREE copy of book of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness”, call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.
