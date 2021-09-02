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University of Pittsburgh is a HIVE Of FETAL Experimentation - HORRIFYING INFO
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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10150 views • September 02, 2021
Source: Pirate Pete. This is a shocking video that shows clearly that Pitt U is doing the devil's work.

More you need to know:
Girl Develops Blood Clots in her Mouth after getting the Pfizer Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35cdJD7I3ntX/

ACTOR MURDERED BY MODERNA - Ed Asners advice - "Do it get it over with"...He did.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XEznFKoA7tc1/

WALMARTS ARE MILITARY BASES (with thousands of miles of underground tunnels linking them)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RG7krOjwH0a4/

VACCINE NEARLY KILLS WOMAN - THE MEDIA WON'T SHOW THIS
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Jabbed Australian parliament member who is pushing for Vax passport has come down with Bells Palsy.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1IkSIntlHZh/

Alarming: Experimental Covid Vaccines now proving to be extremely toxic to humans
https://www.bitchute.com/video/00IqaFaw4t8C/

BOMBSHELL: Hundreds of ADE deaths are quietly being entered into VAERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OPzjEasm0zXB/

WAR CRIMES: 150 MILLION AMERICANS POISONED BY TOXIC VACCINES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7zB2Gq2pqU0/?list=notifications&;randomize=false

Nurse talks about hospital patients the Antibody Enhancement Syndrome and the Delta Variant BS.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypDBqT3rAeZT/

What a man found when he did a search in VAERS for "Abnormal Behavior"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SY2s7w2tY9vC/

Luciferase - Saved from YT. Black lights? Whats up with all the glow in the dark lights?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbG3RWptE3GQ/

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NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Membership to The Body House Listening Room - https://www.thebodyhouse.co/

Social Media & Important Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Keywords
abortionuniversity of pittsburghpitt udevils work at pittfetal experimentsexperimentation with fetuses
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