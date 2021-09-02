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University of Pittsburgh is a HIVE Of FETAL Experimentation - HORRIFYING INFO
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10150 views • September 02, 2021
Source: Pirate Pete. This is a shocking video that shows clearly that Pitt U is doing the devil's work.
More you need to know:
Girl Develops Blood Clots in her Mouth after getting the Pfizer Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35cdJD7I3ntX/
ACTOR MURDERED BY MODERNA - Ed Asners advice - "Do it get it over with"...He did.
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WALMARTS ARE MILITARY BASES (with thousands of miles of underground tunnels linking them)
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BOMBSHELL: Hundreds of ADE deaths are quietly being entered into VAERS
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Nurse talks about hospital patients the Antibody Enhancement Syndrome and the Delta Variant BS.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypDBqT3rAeZT/
What a man found when he did a search in VAERS for "Abnormal Behavior"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SY2s7w2tY9vC/
Luciferase - Saved from YT. Black lights? Whats up with all the glow in the dark lights?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbG3RWptE3GQ/
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Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://www.coachingbridges.wordpress.com
RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN... The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men by Dyann Bridges CMT https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM
Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM
Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e
Healing Bodywork Sessions – https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Membership to The Body House Listening Room - https://www.thebodyhouse.co/
Social Media & Important Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
More you need to know:
Girl Develops Blood Clots in her Mouth after getting the Pfizer Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35cdJD7I3ntX/
ACTOR MURDERED BY MODERNA - Ed Asners advice - "Do it get it over with"...He did.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XEznFKoA7tc1/
WALMARTS ARE MILITARY BASES (with thousands of miles of underground tunnels linking them)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RG7krOjwH0a4/
VACCINE NEARLY KILLS WOMAN - THE MEDIA WON'T SHOW THIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rmuxGqh6v2Ck/
Jabbed Australian parliament member who is pushing for Vax passport has come down with Bells Palsy.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1IkSIntlHZh/
Alarming: Experimental Covid Vaccines now proving to be extremely toxic to humans
https://www.bitchute.com/video/00IqaFaw4t8C/
BOMBSHELL: Hundreds of ADE deaths are quietly being entered into VAERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OPzjEasm0zXB/
WAR CRIMES: 150 MILLION AMERICANS POISONED BY TOXIC VACCINES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7zB2Gq2pqU0/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Nurse talks about hospital patients the Antibody Enhancement Syndrome and the Delta Variant BS.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypDBqT3rAeZT/
What a man found when he did a search in VAERS for "Abnormal Behavior"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SY2s7w2tY9vC/
Luciferase - Saved from YT. Black lights? Whats up with all the glow in the dark lights?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbG3RWptE3GQ/
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://www.coachingbridges.wordpress.com
RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN... The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men by Dyann Bridges CMT https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM
Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM
Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e
Healing Bodywork Sessions – https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Membership to The Body House Listening Room - https://www.thebodyhouse.co/
Social Media & Important Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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