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10.07.21 Morning Rant We Do Not Need To Divorce Or Balkanize.
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10 views • October 07, 2021
We Do Not Need To Divorce Or Balkanize. We Are A Community Of 50 Separate Independent States And We Need To Realize That While We Work Together
I've just had enough of this divorce /balkanization stuff. We're already independent of each other but work together for the good of the country aka community. We already have the tools now we just need to use them. While at 1st it is going to be the pitchforks and torches then we can rebuild from the blue prints.
I've just had enough of this divorce /balkanization stuff. We're already independent of each other but work together for the good of the country aka community. We already have the tools now we just need to use them. While at 1st it is going to be the pitchforks and torches then we can rebuild from the blue prints.
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