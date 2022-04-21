Internal Energy of Mitochondria - spirituality and emotion - healing thought

There are differing frequencies in alliance that operate within the etheric field and are not recognizable on the physical spectrum They are developed in a trinity of function where Magenta is the power of creation, Turquoise is the ground of being and silver is the divine receptive intelligence. These three work in combination to allow the shimmering radiance of the etheric body to glow in translucent splendor. The messages representing this are developed through mid brain functions and are found within the open vortexes of the ventricles which are the mysterious chambers. There are three major chambers which relate to each one of these regions. The membranes connecting to them are the activating pulses that are sent out through the higher mental center of the Pineal and pituitary glands.

The frequency control necessary to allow this to function in proper energy amplitude is a carefully balanced harmonic operation. The delicacy of toning these bodies into operating by using the open or resonant sound chambers it has a skill that is being developed through the inner workings of chanting, music and breath control … the listening to the power of the harmonic openings is the power of the focus of those who are on the path of light and teach from inner experience and avoid the concept of reality which is counterproductive to reaching harmonizations.



When these energy centers which are resonant chambers are activated in the mind they combine with the heart center which is the magenta region of the space of light within the heart. Magenta is the opposite color of emerald which is the color of the heart chakra resonance…. In essence there are polarized frequency and colors behind every chakra but whereas there is a flow of light aht is seen without the being being aware to the geometry and flow of color and sound then there is the lessening of the awareness to the primary colors and away from the secondary colors.





Flashing colors are two complementary colors that appear to flash when placed side by side. This effect is said to help attract the subtle energies associated with the colors. Flashing colors are often used on temple objects or banners that are intended to act as attractors for akashic currents. The principle complementary colors are:

White—Black and Gray

Red—Green

Blue—Orange

Yellow—Violet

Olive—Red-Orange

Blue Green—Russet

Violet—Citrine

Reddish Orange—Green Blue

Deep Amber—Indigo

Lemon Yellow—Red Violet

Yellow Green—Crimson





Increasing low level vibrational static has the effect of hampering cosmic evolutionary impulses through creating added density within the realm of the third dimension. The desires of the world management organizations to inflict heavy energetic substratum on the planetary populations and create a static interference wave to the spiritual holographic overflow that causes both to become distorted is part of the pattern of negative evolution or devolution.



Whereas there is a new flow of energy being brought into the solar system by the higher energetic agreements of divine intelligence there is also a restrictive pattern that has been brought forward to resist the change that is subsequently inevitable. Even with the inevitability of the transformation to higher consciousness the opening of the doorway can be larger or small depending upon the character of the foundational base of potential or probability timeline creations.





The natural flow when hindered can create a lessening effect which will result in a lack of maturity and therefore the inability for the form to hold the energy stream which it may have been capable of previously.



Chemtrails, haarp, radiation, elemental poisoning, electromagnetic static and astral emotional enteric violence and illusion has been created to deflect coherent energy streams and cause the rejection of higher energy streams.