Dr. Ryan Cole: Vitamin D and Ivermectin, Effective Treatment for Covid-19 (Español Subt.)

Dr. Bryan Cole has some excellent practice and science to share with us. "This is my area of expertise and I want to be able to share with you today the actual science. I am not here to offend one political side or the other. I'm here to get the data out there and the data tells the truth." What public health messages have we been missing¿ What treatments should be available to everyone? "If you have a vitamin D level in the mid-range, you can't develop a cytokine storm. The data show what kills people, a cytokine storm. With a high range vitamin D level you will NOT die of Covid-19 because you can't have a cytokine storm."