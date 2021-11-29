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Card Reading for Monday, November 29, 2021
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20 views • November 29, 2021
After a long Thanksgiving week, I am back with an Angel card reading for the next few days. I'm still recovering from a very long car ride so this is a short video but hopefully helpful for all who watch.
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
I hope everyone has a good, relaxing, and revitalizing week!
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
I hope everyone has a good, relaxing, and revitalizing week!
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