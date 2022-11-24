Pres. JFK's Secret Society Warning Speech (excerpts) - Warning for Today [mirrored]

PUBLIC DOMAIN AUDIO RECORDING from John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, part of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA)This video is a mirrored copy of excerpts of "JFK Secret Societies Speech (full version)" posted 24 Oct 2012 on MrMnmn911 channel on YouTube.

- EXCERPTS IN THIS VIDEO: 0:00-0:16; 6:36-8:03; 9:55-10:57; 15:59-18:26; and 19:05-19:38

- URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdMbmdFOvTs

Excerpt of Speech given by President John F. Kennedy to the American Newspaper Publishers Association at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City, on 27 April 1961.

- ORIGINAL AUDIO found at: https://www.jfklibrary.org/Asset-Viewer/Archives/JFKWHA-025-001.aspx

- PRESS SPEECH COPY: https://www.jfklibrary.org/Asset-Viewer/Archives/JFKPOF-034-021.aspx

- FULL SPEECH TEXT: https://www.jfklibrary.org/Research/Research-Aids/JFK-Speeches/American-Newspaper-Publishers-Association_19610427.aspx

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

