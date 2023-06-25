Bases in LaGomera -Ananda Gaya Maya -an introduction

Invited to the Canary islands, Wellness coach Ananda Gaya maya, explains in this introduction intervew many aspects of what is going on, and her background.

Miles Johnston had met Gaya in Paris, in this clip they met at a "Dolphin crop circle", on Rothschild Land in 2004, in the extremly sensitive vale of Pewsey, known for the site one of the biggest deep underground military bases, in the British Isles, complete with it owns jump gate.

The back story here is, in 2004, that Miles lost his bulky camera battery. So returning back to the car park to get a smaller backup, along the steep trail up, he just stopped randomnly, and found his big battery right between his feet. Something just got him to stop and the battery was placed between his feet. Like "hello"!!!!



Gaya has had a successful business as a wellness coach and healer in LaGomera, mainly visited by German tourists. She invited Miles to record some interviews in June 2023.

