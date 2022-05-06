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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/05/2022
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0 view • May 06, 2022
The state of the Liberal cities and states all over this nation should tell us all the leadership that we have in office is the cause of it all. The trouble is, 40% of the people are still asleep at the wheel, including Geraldo Rivera. And Happy Cinco de Mayo.
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