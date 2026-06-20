Total War on the Home Front

World War II wasn't fought only by soldiers. Entire societies became part of the war machine... and the consequences changed the world forever. 🌍⚔️





But how far can a nation go when everything becomes part of the battle?





🎙️ Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and uncover the complete story.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2iccirhwhOJQVkAtKoRQqE?si=462e698b65924741





#ww2history

#militaryhistory

#WWII

#propaganda

#historylovers