Total War on the Home Front

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World War II wasn't fought only by soldiers. Entire societies became part of the war machine... and the consequences changed the world forever. 🌍⚔️
But how far can a nation go when everything becomes part of the battle?
🎙️ Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and uncover the complete story.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2iccirhwhOJQVkAtKoRQqE?si=462e698b65924741
#ww2history
#militaryhistory
#WWII
#propaganda
#historylovers
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