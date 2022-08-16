Doctor mocks the NON-VAXXED and predicts his own death by VAXX

Giovanni Coan



24 giugno 2017

A tutti i no-vax: non cominciate nemmeno

a discutere con me.

Giovanni Coan

June 24, 2017

To all the no-vax: don't even start

arguing with me.

Giovanni Coan

30 novembre 2021 alle ore 13:42 - . a

Tanto morirò entro l'estate.

C

Facciamo così, noi vaccinati abbiamo

favorito la sperimentazione e Big Pharma,

e secondo i vostri studi scientifici

moriremo tutti entro la prossima estate.

In virtù di questi pochi mesi che ci restano,

potreste evitare di rompere i coglioni?

Quando non ci saremo più,

sarete i padroni del pianeta piatto.

Grazie.

Giovanni Coan

November 30, 2021 at 13:42

I'll die by the summer anyway.

Let's do this, we vaccinated have

favored experimentation and Big Pharma,

and according to your scientific studies

we're all going to die by next summer.

By virtue of these few months that we have left,

could you avoid busting your balls?

When we're gone,

you will be the masters of the flat planet.

Thank you.

SOURCE:

https://t.me/covidbc/4366

Mirrored - Boot Camp

