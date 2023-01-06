JUST A YOUNG KID: Young Girl In Agonizing Pain After Receiving The Covid-19 Vaccine 💉

Anihera Peihopa - Pfizer Adverse Reaction 💉

Lukey telling his Daughters Story:

“My Girl: I'm gonna try keep this as short as possible - This is a video yesterday of Anihera's attack and us trying to coach her thru her pain, this is the sh!t that she's going thru daily till we get the right medication, this attack is very mild compared to when she ended up in hospital that was 10x worse that's when we thought we were losing our girl.

Again no problems or symptoms utill she had her 2nd JAB and I'm gonna keep saying it over and over again, my girls 2nd JAB has put her where she is! 😡

PLEASE be careful these shots don't harm everybody, but in some people like my family they will leave you with a lifetime illness like our girl Anihera Peihopa.

Stay safe everybody much love from us here in Wellywood.

🇳🇿 Wellington, New Zealand”

Source @Covid BC

