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Sci-fi end to free socitieties; Alex Jones
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50 views • September 26, 2021
How does Alex Jones understand whats going on to such an uncanny degree? This little slice of history explains Alex Jones background, in his own words...reading lots of Sci Fi as a kid...me too. Team dark have been telling us for years. Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-saturday-broadcast-medical-regulators-across-the-world-awaken-to-covid-19-tyranny/
Link: https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-saturday-broadcast-medical-regulators-across-the-world-awaken-to-covid-19-tyranny/
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