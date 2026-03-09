☠️🪖 Trump may draft Americans to fight Iran - Leavitt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Asked about fears of a draft, Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to rule it out, even as the US death toll keeps rising.
💬 “President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table.”
🤡 Ironically, this is the same fangirl Leavitt who back in July DEMANDED the world GIVE Trump a Nobel Peace Prize for the imaginary conflicts he supposedly “solved.”
🤡 “Peace president” drafting Americans — PEAK irony.
Music - Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!