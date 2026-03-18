''All your base are belong to me'' (Iranian version)

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Ripped from the best Iran war update channel I could find :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al
I think the whole world feels the courage of Iran and sees the moves it is making as exactly what all occupied regions must do to the central banker crime syndicate. Soon big cities will fail from food shortages and a real revolution will take place accross the west as well. Law enforcement, fakestream media, politicians, and central bankers will be eliminated during the great revolution to save humanity from the evil controllers.