UKC ~The Communist Snakes at their Best ~ Mind Control the UK.

The UKC is "the" alternative media in the UK.===I have a BSc/MSc in Occupational Psychology so no-one can "rape" my mind/soul. I'm a Spaniard, and I so much loath Jewry's lies and deception destroying our lives, souls and nations. The satanic seedlines of Genesis 3:15 (dragon's seed) and Genesis 6:4 (Nephilim's seed) are truly behind the "monstrous" deception upon mankind. These satanic seedlines (aka the Deep State, Cabal, Synagogue of Satan) truly run the world behind close doors. In order to see the whole picture and the end-times Cabal's agenda, one needs to be filled with the Holy Spirit of God and have the love for the truth for the Canaanite, Khazars/Ashkenazi/Mongolian/Turkish mindset is difficult to grasp/understand. These vessels are pure evil beyond our wildest dreams.The end-goal of Satan is the destruction of Western nations, the erradication of the white race and of Christianity and to establish the One World Government, One World Religion and One World Army. We, the children of light, are the real enemies of the Deep State/Cabal (children of darkness). The seed of Satan and of the Nephilim aspire to rule upon mankind at any cost, and nothing will stop them from achieving just that.Below are "just" inventions of the so-called Cannanite/Khazar/Babylonian/Mongolian Jews who, in public, claim to be the chosen of God yet, in private, they admitt to be the chosen of Lucifer:Darwinism/Evolution theory, Heliocentrism (Copernic was a Jesuit/crypto Jew), Freemasonry, pornography, Marxism, Cultural Marxism, Multiculturalism, Diversity, Psychiatry, Central Banks, FR, Hollywood, satanic Illuminati (music, fashion, sports, video gaming) industries, gambling, Feminism, Lesbianism, same sex marriage, Gay movement, LGBT, transgenderism, Transhumanism, Planned Parenthood (legalized blood sacrifices to Satan), CIA-FBI MK-U and Monarch mind control, MI5 and MI6, the Euro and the European Union, cannibalism, euthanasia, bestiality/brutality, G5 and G6 technology, smart cities, espionage, infiltration, false flags attacks operations across our Western nations, history hoaxes (Jewish Holocaust, moon landing, and others), illegal immigration, ANTIFA, BLM, Kalergi Plan and race mixing agenda to breed whites out of existence, Islamization of the Western world, subversion, fake news, propaganda, child pornography, setting up honey traps to get our politicians and powerful men (in high position of power) in compromising positions, blood sacrifices to Lucifer and so on.===ALL Revolutions.ALL Wars (WW1, WW2 and coming WW3).They are also suspected to be behind the the sinking of the Titanic.Holodomor (Ukranian man-made famine of the 1930s).The Morgenthau Plan (or Post WW2 true German Genocide).The 9/11.Exterminio of the European and Autro-Hungarian Empires.Russian Revolution and the exterminio of the white/Christian Kzar Monarchy.All CV-19 injections (Moderna, Pfizer, Astra-Zeneca, Johnson and Jonson).Big Pharma and vaccine industry.Drug Cartels.Scientism (false Science).Crypto-currencies.Cashless society.Apostate Christianity (i.e., JW, SDA, Mormonism, Catholicism, Christadelphians, 501c3 churches, Charismatic Pentecostalism, etc.).Ecumenism.Hippie Movement.New Age Yoga/Luciferianism.Satanic Rock Music.The banning of reading our Bibles in public (schools, Academia, hospitals, army, etc.).===Synagogue of Satan (SOS) owns/runs Western World:ALL major Social Media Platforms: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, Google, Rumble, BRAND NEWTUBE, BITCHUTE is under their control now.ALL gossiping magazines.ALL high street book stores (i.e., Waterstones).ALL major Bible publishing companies printing corrupt Bible versions.ALL major email providers: MS outlook, Yahoo, Gmail, AOL, icloud, etc.ALL major search engines: Google, Firefox, MS, Avast, etc.ALL banks and central banks across the world.The Dead Sea Scrolls are under the auspicio of Rockefeller Foundation; trust no-thing they claim.===ALL Western Education (from Kindergarten to College/University).Sex Education and the hypersexualization of children.ALL MSM (BBC, BBC Radio, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky News, RT, etc).ALL Newspaper outlet across our Western nations.The destruction and falsification of TRUE History.Smithsonian Institute.Global human trafficking and slave trade.The Alien Gospel/Movement.===SOS/Jewry also control ALL political parties across our Western Christian nations (the Right, the Left, the Greens and the ones in between) are under Jewry control. Every single PM and President as well as all politicians in high positions are under the thumb of Deep State Cabal. Freemasons are their brains, arms and legs to help them achieving their goals and agenda. We've been "captured" and "subjugated" and there no way out of this.===It's the end of humanity souls; get saved, seek true Christian Salvation.