© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. RON PAUL ON THE HIGHWIRE
Follow
7
Share
Report
360 views • June 14, 2021
DR. RON PAUL ON THE HIGHWIRE
The father of Libertarianism, Dr. Ron Paul, sits down with Del to break down the fundamentals of the political organization’s platform, and talk about his remarkable career as a medical doctor and a political outsider.
#RonPaul #Libertarian #Libertarianism #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 14, 2021
The father of Libertarianism, Dr. Ron Paul, sits down with Del to break down the fundamentals of the political organization’s platform, and talk about his remarkable career as a medical doctor and a political outsider.
#RonPaul #Libertarian #Libertarianism #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 14, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.