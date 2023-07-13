CHILD VICTIM OF SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE RETURNS TO WINDSOR CASTLE TO CALL OUT THE PEDOPHILE QUEEN

Mirror of https://www.bitchute.com/video/gQsjMGWIOI7y/ Jeanette Archer is bravely going back to the scene of the crime at Windsor Castle, where she witnessed countless children being molested and murdered during Freemasonic Rituals worshiping Satan. Archer claims the nightmare ceremonies were presided over by Queen Elizabeth in order to harvest Adrenochrome to satisfy the addictions of the "Power Elite"
Shared from and subscribe to:
GaryMc
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5RGWk9egs4dx/
