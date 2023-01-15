Create New Account
WILL WE HAVE A 2ND AMERICAN REVOLUTION MARCH 2013?
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published 21 hours ago |

Hello Friends! In this Out of this World Radio show, I give messages from Presidents George Washington and John F. Kennedy on a second American Revolution, which they say will occur by mid March 2023. Joining me on the show will be Samuel Chong with the Thiaoouba Prophecy, and the amazing and fantastic healer Dr. Chris Macklin. I hope you can all listen to this amazing program!  With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com

