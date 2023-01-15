WILL WE HAVE A 2ND AMERICAN REVOLUTION MARCH 2013?

Hello
Friends! In this Out of this World Radio show, I give messages from
Presidents George Washington and John F. Kennedy on a second American
Revolution, which they say will occur by mid March 2023. Joining me
on the show will be Samuel Chong with the Thiaoouba Prophecy, and the
amazing and fantastic healer Dr. Chris Macklin. I hope you can all
listen to this amazing program! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com
