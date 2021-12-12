Pfizer LIES Exposed! - MSM Claims Pfizer CURES Fake Omicron! - Grocery Stores BAN Unjabbed

Pfizer LIES Exposed! - MSM Claims Pfizer CURES Fake Omicron! - Grocery Stores BAN UnjabbedOnly complete brain-dead morons and slavery lovers would believe all this Moronic nonsense. Sadly, there are BILLIONS of these fools on this earth - and they are harming us all with their idiocy and Stockholm Syndrome.Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane propaganda being pumped out within days of the news of Omicron, an anagram of "moronic" which has never been isolated or quantified with a diagnostic test yet is magically "spreading worldwide."Immediately after the news of "Omicron," Pfizer jumped to claim their "third dose" will basically neutralize Omicron and save the day, kind of like their 12% effective jab was supposed to be 96% effective initially. And with that said, it's not effective at doing anything other than killing people as there is clearly no isolate of covid and therefor there is nothing the jab is actually designed to go after. It's pure absurdity.Despite Pfizer being recalled in some countries due to mass death and illness among children like in Vietnam, it is further being mandated across the board and the news media is jumping to promote it.Meanwhile, grocery stores in New Brunswick, Canada have okayed the banning of unjabbed from grocery stores as they continue to try and starve people out.source: