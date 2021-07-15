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No Agenda 1363: Attribution Science - Adam Curry & John C. Dvorak
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20 views • July 15, 2021
https://www.noagendashow.net/listen/1363
Executive Producers: Viscount Bob of the Piedmont Triad, Sir RJ of Grand Point, Sir Ten Cryptids, Keeper of Lore, Dame Simone, Austin Paris, Claire Hayes, Black Knight Big loaf of the BLAZ
Associate Executive Producers: Mason Strong, Ellen Murray, Jacob Cogar, Sir Don Filipchuk
Cover Artist: Darren O'Neill
Executive Producers: Viscount Bob of the Piedmont Triad, Sir RJ of Grand Point, Sir Ten Cryptids, Keeper of Lore, Dame Simone, Austin Paris, Claire Hayes, Black Knight Big loaf of the BLAZ
Associate Executive Producers: Mason Strong, Ellen Murray, Jacob Cogar, Sir Don Filipchuk
Cover Artist: Darren O'Neill
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