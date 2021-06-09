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NSA WHISTLEBLOWER, Bill Binney interviewed by portfoliowealthglobal.com
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172 views • June 09, 2021
For those who need to get up to speed on what the NSA has been doing since 2001 from an insider before Edward Snowden, this interview is in August of 2019. Trailblazer program, stellarwind program, turbulence program, fairview program, US communications, world communications, parallel construction "justice", ICreach, xtscore, ...great interview
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