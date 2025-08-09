Melbourne Freedom Rally 9 August 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video covers the start from Parliament House and some of the talk at Bourke Street Mall. We are about protecting the future of Australia. The Federal Government snuck digital identity clauses into their recent legislation that will come into effect next December. Other topics presented today were freedom, children, schools, churches, and manipulation in all these areas. We call people to "Wake Up" while we are able. In any case God wins. That's a certainty.