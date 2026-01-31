BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Washington’s Illegal Income Tax? SB 5978 Violates the Constitution and Will Crush Small Businesses
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
67 views • 1 day ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, host Robert Burwell breaks down Washington State’s proposed income tax, Senate Bill 5978, and why it is unconstitutional, illegal, and economically destructive. SB 5978 directly violates the Washington State Constitution’s uniformity clause, ignores voter-approved law banning income taxes, and relies on an activist Supreme Court to rubber-stamp unconstitutional policy. Burwell explains how this so-called “millionaires tax” will inevitably expand to everyone, devastate small businesses, drive jobs out of Washington, and raise prices for working families through higher costs passed on to consumers. This episode exposes the political deception behind SB 5978, the history of tax creep in Washington, and why unconstitutional taxation is one of the greatest threats to affordability, economic freedom, and individual liberty in the state.


#RebelRadio #BehindTheWire #WashingtonPolitics #SB5978 #Unconstitutional #IncomeTax #TaxationIsTheft #StateConstitution #UniformityClause #SmallBusiness #EconomicFreedom #AffordabilityCrisis #GovernmentOverreach #ActivistCourts #VoterDeception #DefendTheConstitution #LibertyOverTyranny

activist judgeseconomic freedomgovernment overreachwashington state constitutionwashington income taxsb 5978uniformity clauseunconstitutional taxwashington supreme courtmillionaire tax washingtontax creepincome tax expansionsmall business taxesb and o tax washingtonaffordability crisis washingtoncost of living washington statevoter approved income tax baninitiative 2111taxation policy analysisconservative constitutional analysis
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Laura Harris
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

Mike Adams
Why Trump’s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Mike Adams
