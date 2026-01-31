Washington’s Illegal Income Tax? SB 5978 Violates the Constitution and Will Crush Small Businesses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official podcast of the WA 3%
In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, host Robert Burwell breaks down Washington State’s proposed income tax, Senate Bill 5978, and why it is unconstitutional, illegal, and economically destructive. SB 5978 directly violates the Washington State Constitution’s uniformity clause, ignores voter-approved law banning income taxes, and relies on an activist Supreme Court to rubber-stamp unconstitutional policy. Burwell explains how this so-called “millionaires tax” will inevitably expand to everyone, devastate small businesses, drive jobs out of Washington, and raise prices for working families through higher costs passed on to consumers. This episode exposes the political deception behind SB 5978, the history of tax creep in Washington, and why unconstitutional taxation is one of the greatest threats to affordability, economic freedom, and individual liberty in the state.
